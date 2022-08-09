Is Hansika Motwani Getting Married? Read On

Hansika Motwani is expected to tie the nuptial knot soon. As per reports, the actress will marry a politician’s son. It has also been said that the person is a renowned businessman. The news has spread like wildfire on social media platforms. Hansika Motwani’s fans are super excited to know more about the wedding. Well, we would like to add that there is no official confirmation yet.

According to reports, the families are going to announce the marriage soon.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time when Hansika Motwani’s wedding rumours have grabbed everyone’s attention. Earlier, in 2013, it was said that the actress was planning to marry actor TR. Silambarasan. But things, reportedly, didn’t work out between them and the two parted ways.

Hansika Motwani started her career as a child artist in TV serials like Shaka Laka Boom Boom and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She was also part of Hrithik Roshan’s hit film Koi Mil Gaya. She won a million hearts with her cute expressions and acting skills.

Hansika Motwani was seen in the film Maha, written and directed by U.R. Jameel. Maha has failed to impress the audience at the box office. It was released on July 22.

Hansika will be next seen in One Not Five Minuttess, directed by Raja Dussa. The movie is currently in its post-production stage. She also has JM Raja Saravanan’s Rowdy Baby, My Name is Shruti and Saddam Sivan in her kitty.

