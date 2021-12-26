Is Hardik Pandya's Wife Natasa Stankovic Pregnant for the Second Time?

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya’s wife, Serbian model, actress and dancer Natasa Stankovic gave birth to their baby boy Agastya during the coronavirus lockdown in July, 2020. Before that, they had also married in an intimate ceremony after announcing engagement on January 1.

Now, as they bring up their baby boy, some pictures of Natasa from her Christmas celebration has given rise to speculation that she is pregnant for the second time. Natasa wore a pink strapless dress for Christmas celebration with Hardik, his family and their dogs. Netizens commented that she is expecting her second baby.

“Agastya brother or Sister coming," wrote one social media user and another one asked, “Hi natasha ji are u pregnant (sic)?" However, the couple has not confirmed whether they are expecting their second baby together or not.

Natasa had earlier got praise for her post-pregnancy weight loss journey. Sharing about the same, she had said, “Some of you have asked me how have a lost weight after pregnancy. As I’m not someone who does gym or any heavy training I guess I can only thank to my good genes and a healthy food."

