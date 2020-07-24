Is Hina Khan Behind This Snake-Wrapped Face in New Promo for Naagin 5?

The 4th season of Ekta Kapoor supernatural series Naagin got disrupted by the lockdown and wrapped up sooner than expected, but anticipation for the fifth season is already high. It is being speculated that new face of the shapeshifting snake will be Hina Khan in Naagin 5.

Speculation about the star cast and the plotline of the new season had been rife amongst the audience. Now the makers have unveiled a new promo of the show which suggests that the new 'Naagin' is Hina. The promo only gives a glimpse at the actress' eyes and hairdo as a snake is coiled around her face. Reportedly, the actress will be seen opposite Dheeraj Dhoopar in the supernatural drama.

The promo shows Nia Sharma as Brinda who has turned into a vengeful Naagin avatar. She can be seen creating havoc for the Parikh family and is all set to unveil the secret of the temple. The promo hints that Brinda's quest for revenge will lead to the introduction of another member in the show.

The shooting of Naagin 4 resumed after the lockdown. Earlier in May, producer Ekta Kapoor had revealed that season 4 will be called off soon. She had announced that a new season was going to be gifted to the fans of the franchise. But before that the fourth installment will be given a proper send off.