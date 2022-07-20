Is Hrithik Roshan Planning to Get Married to Saba Azad? Here's What We Know

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are said to be dating for a while now. Rumours of the two being together started doing the rounds when they were spotted walking hand-in-hand while stepping out of a restaurant in Mumbai. They almost made their relationship official by appearing together at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday celebration.

Recently, rumours were rife that Hrithik and Saba were planning to take their relationship to the next level by getting hitched soon. However, a new report in IndiaToday.in suggests that the couple is not in hurry to tie the knot.

A source informed IndiaToday.in, “Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are in a happy relationship. They spend a lot of time together and are also seen going on holidays. Saba is on very cordial and good terms with Sussanne and has also grown close to Hrithik’s kids. However, Saba and Hrithik are in no rush to get married. They take it each day as it comes. They are enjoying their time together right now. They are figuring out if they want to get married.”

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad recently jetted off to London to spend some quality time away from the hustle and bustle of the showbiz world. Last week, Saba Azad shared a sneak peek of their romantic date at a Jazz club. Going by the post, it seems that the two had a gala evening together.

Hrithik Roshan was previously married to Sussanne Khan. After being married for about 14 years, the couple called it quits and filed for divorce in 2013, which was finalised by the court in November 2014.

The ex-couple has always maintained that they separated amicably via mutual decision. Hrihtik and Sussanne share two kids, Hrehaan who was born in 2006, and Hridhaan who they welcomed in 2008. After the mutual separation, the ex-couple seems to have moved on in their lives. While Hrithik Roshan is rumoured to be dating Saba Azad, Khan is apparently in a relationship with Arslan Goni.

