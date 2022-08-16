Is Huma Qureshi a Part of Ram Charan’s RC15? We Might Know Something

Telugu cine lovers have some biggies to look forward to this year and the next. One of the more prominent ones among them is certainly the collaboration between Shankar and Ram Charan. The project, which is tentatively titled RC15, has a lot riding on it as Ram Charan’s last offering Acharya was both a critical and commercial failure.

The film has been making a lot of buzz since its announcement. Shankar is known to often cast Bollywood actresses in his Tamil films and previously it was reported that Bollywood actress Kiara Advani would be playing the female lead in RC15. While this piece of news is confirmed, new reports are coming out that say that Kiara Advani will not be the only Bollywood actress to feature in the film.

If reports are to be believed, Huma Qureshi has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the movie. Unconfirmed reports say that Huma will be seen playing the role of a North Indian politician in the film. Reportedly, the role will require the actress to use some prosthetic makeup to make her look radically different onscreen. An official statement on Huma Qureshi’s inclusion in the project is still awaited.

Huma Qureshi earlier made her Malayalam film debut with White and her Tamil film debut with Kaala opposite Rajinikanth. She also appeared in Ajith Kumar’s Valimai earlier this year. If rumours of her inclusion in RC15 are true, the film would be her Telugu film debut. It is interesting to note that Huma has also appeared in Hollywood, in the zombie horror film Army of the Dead directed by Zack Snyder.

Speaking of RC15, the filming of the movie has been halted due to a decision taken by the Producer’s Guild to indefinitely pause the shooting of Telugu films. The film, based on a political theme, has music by SS Thaman and is produced by Dil Raju.

