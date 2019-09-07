It was earlier reported that all is not well between Imran Khan and Avantika Malik and that the duo may be headed for a divorce soon. The reports of their separation were fueled when Avantika dropped 'Khan' from her surname on Instagram and reportedly also moved out to her parents' place, with her daughter.

Read: Are Imran Khan and Avantika Malik Heading For a Divorce?

Now, if Avantika's latest Instagram post is anything to go by, she seems to be hinting at a breakup with Imran. In a post shared by Avantika to her Instagram stories, she is talking about "walking away" and "trusting there is so much more ahead of you."

Avantika shared some lines penned by Morghan Harper Nichols and mentioned how she needed to see it.

The post spoke about that one has to realize that even though you could stay, one should make a brave decision of walking away which is the best choice. The post mentioned how it is very much needed to walk away as it the best thing to do for your heath and who you are becoming.

See her post here:

While Imran has stayed away from movies lately, Avantika has taken to bartending, for which she is practicing in London. Imran and Avantika dated for 8-long years before tying the knot in 2011 and also share a 5-year-old daughter named Imara.

Avantika and Imran married each other in a fairy tale wedding back in 2011. They had registered their marriage on January 11 and hosted a reception at Taj Land's End Hotel in Mumbai.

On the movies front, Imran, who has worked in films like Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, Break Ke Baad, Delhi Belly, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan and others, has been missing from films of late. He was last seen in Katti Batti opposite Kangana Ranaut in 2015, which received an underwhelming response from the audiences.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.