'A Hint That I Should Retire?' Amitabh Bachchan Shares a Light Moment on Receiving Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2018 from President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Sharing his thoughts on the occasion, the 77-year actor said on a lighter note, "A doubt was raised in my mind when my name was announced for the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. I thought, is it a hint for me that I should retire and rest at home? But there's still some work that I need to complete and I hope I get work in the future, too. I just wanted some clarification on this."

The Hindi cinema veteran also thanked the government, Information & Broadcasting ministry and the jury members of the National Film Awards for naming him the Dadasaheb Phalke Award recipient. The official Twitter handle of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) shared a video of Big B receiving the award amid loud applause.

"God has been kind, there have been blessings of my parents, the support of the filmmakers, producers, co-actors from the industry, but I'm most indebted to the love and constant encouragement by the Indian audience. That's the reason I'm standing here. I accept this award with utmost humility and gratitude," Bachchan added.

Bachchan was earlier supposed to receive the honour at the National Film Awards ceremony last Monday, but the actor was unable to attend the event due to ill health.

Information & Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar had announced at the awards that the star will be bestowed with the honour in a special ceremony hosted by the President on Sunday.

The actor was accompanied by his wife, veteran actor-MP Jaya Bachchan and son, actor Abhishek Bachchan at the ceremony. Bachchan is gearing up for the release of four films in 2020 — Gulabo Sitabo, Chehre, Jhund and Brahmastra.

The award, named after the father of Indian cinema, Dhundiraj Govind Phalke, was instituted in 1969, the year Bachchan made his debut in Hindi film industry with Saat Hindustani.

The highest honour for an artiste in Indian cinema, the award comprises a Swarna Kamal (Golden Lotus) medallion, a shawl, and a cash prize of Rs 10,00,000. It was conferred upon late actor Vinod Khanna in 2017.

