Is it Really Udit Narayan in Pictures From Kareena Kapoor’s Party? We Tell You

Kareena Kapoor is always at the centre of discussion. Be it her movies or personal life, the top-ranked movie star and a doting mother of two is someone the fans want to hear from. This time, she is in the news for a party that took place at her home. As expected, photos from the party went viral on social media. However, there was one person who caught everyone’s attention.

On September 29, Monday, Kareena Kapoor Khan organised a party at her house. Kareena’s party was attended by the likes of Amrita Arora, Sanjay Mishra, Manish Malhotra and Karan Johar. Kareena’s elder sister Karisma Kapoor was also in attendance. All the pictures from the party have been shared by Manish on his Instagram handle. However, there was one person netizens cannot stop talking about.

The person in question is a doppelganger of Udit Narayan. The pictures where he was present had comments such as, “What is Udit Narayan doing here?" and “It seems that Udit Narayan has also joined Kareena Kapoor’s party gang". However, as was proved later, it was purely a case of a mix-up on the part of confused netizens.

The person is none other than designer Sanjay Mishra. Most of the people who commented on Kareena’s party pictures had never seen Sanjay Mishra before, so they were curious.

Kareena Kapoor gave birth to her second child Jehangir Ali Khan in February this year. Recently, she returned from a trip to the Maldives where she had gone with her husband Saif and two sons. On the work front, Kareena will next be seen with Aamir Khan in ‘Lal Singh Chadha’. The film, directed by Advait Chauhan, is a Hindi remake of the Hollywood movie ‘Forest Gump’.

