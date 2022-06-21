'Is it Wrong to...': Kishor Kumar Huli Backs Sai Pallavi on Kashmiri Pandits Remark

Actress Sai Pallavi, whose recent statement about the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits and lynchings led to a controversy, has received support from actor Kishor Kumar Huli. In an Instagram post, the actor took a dig at the government and the media to draw his point home.

“Is it not the government’s job to shut our mouths? When did the Godi media take the contract for that? Is it wrong for filmmakers & actors to have social responsibility?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kishore Kumar Huli (@actorkishore)



He further added, “Is it wrong to say that Whatever may be the reason, the mindset behind anyone’s killing is the same and not right? Is it wrong to say that the way we let our minorities live as equals is an indication of a healthy society? Is it wrong to say that every life is equal irrespective of religion or caste?

“Is it wrong to say that someone’s food habit should not be targeted, banned, and used as a tool for spreading hatred? There is a lot for these godi media to learn from Sai Pallavi’s social commitment. If we had such media intolerance towards socially responsible film actors during the days of the Gokak movement, they would have even shut the mouth of Dr Raj Kumar.”

Kishore’s statement comes after Sai, in an interview with a youtube channel, said, “In a film called The Kashmiri Files, the makers showed how Kashmiri pandits were killed. If you’re seeing it as a religious conflict, then recently a mob has killed a Muslim man by chanting Jai Shree Ram for transporting a cow. There’s no difference in both cases. You shouldn’t hurt anyone on religious lines.”

Later, while clarifying the statement, she said, “I believe that violence in any way and the name of any religion is a great sin.”

