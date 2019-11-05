Is Joker 2 on the Cards? Here's What Joaquin Phoenix Has to Say

Todd Phillips' Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix smashed box-office records to become the highest-grossing R rated movie at the box office, beating big leagues like the Deadpool, Fifty Shades of Grey, The Matrix Reloaded, Logan, It and many more films. Going by the box office figures, it wouldn't be wrong to say that if the makers convert it into a franchise to explore the dark and mysterious character of Arthur Fleck, it will be very profitable for them. However, Phoenix has a different opinion.

Talking to the LA Times' The Envelope, the actor said, "I wouldn't just do a sequel just because the first movie is successful, that's ridiculous." However, the actor added that the director and he did talk about a sequel while shooting for the film. "Long before the release or before we had any idea if it would be successful, we talked about sequels," he said.

"In the second or third week of shooting, I was like, 'Todd, can you start working on a sequel? There's way too much to explore.' It was kind of in jest - but not really," he added.

The actor also said that the fear of repetition makes him apprehensive of a sequel, “I guess the fear was that you’d get locked into doing something repeatedly that you don’t really care about, that doesn’t motivate you or excite you,” Phoenix said during an interview for an upcoming cover story in The Envelope. “Part of the whole attraction to me (of Joker) was there was no expectation. I didn’t sign a deal to do (more movies). It was a one-off.”

Joker explores the life of a failed comedian Arthur Fleck who slowly descends into madness because of his loneliness. The film also stars Robert De Niro, Zazzie Beetz, Frances Conroy and Marc Maron among others.

