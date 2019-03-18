English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Is Jr NTR Not Going to Host Bigg Boss Telugu This Season?
Earlier, NTR had expressed interest in hosting the third season but unavailability of dates became a hurdle.
Earlier, NTR had expressed interest in hosting the third season but unavailability of dates became a hurdle.
Loading...
Jr NTR is not going to host the Telugu version of Bigg Boss in the next season. As per reports, Jr NTR has informed the makers of the show about his decision.
The actor is currently working in SS Rajamouli's, the director of the Baahubali franchise, next film RRR. The film also features Ram Charan Teja in an important role. At a recent press meet, Rajamouli said the film’s major schedules will begin from April and the director has plans to release the movie by January 2020.
Jr NTR was the host of the first season and was believed to be one of the major reasons behind the show's better TRPs. He passed the baton to Nani for the second season. However, Nani is not showing interest to come on the board again. NTR didn’t work in the second season due to Trivikram’s “Aravindha Samantha” which eh was shooting for at that time.
Earlier, NTR had expressed interest in hosting the third season but unavailability of dates became a hurdle.
The actor is currently working in SS Rajamouli's, the director of the Baahubali franchise, next film RRR. The film also features Ram Charan Teja in an important role. At a recent press meet, Rajamouli said the film’s major schedules will begin from April and the director has plans to release the movie by January 2020.
Jr NTR was the host of the first season and was believed to be one of the major reasons behind the show's better TRPs. He passed the baton to Nani for the second season. However, Nani is not showing interest to come on the board again. NTR didn’t work in the second season due to Trivikram’s “Aravindha Samantha” which eh was shooting for at that time.
Earlier, NTR had expressed interest in hosting the third season but unavailability of dates became a hurdle.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Film-Maker Fridays with Priyanka Sinha Jha
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Film-Maker Fridays with Priyanka Sinha Jha
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Friday 01 March , 2019 Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Patriot Act? Hasan Minhaj on Indian Elections is the Primer You Never Knew You Needed
- Tesla Model Y Compact SUV Based Upcoming Pickup Truck Rendered
- Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Spotted Having a 'Showdown' Amid Reports Marriage on Rocks
- Redmi 7 Announced With Snapdragon 632, Dual-Cameras: Here’s Everything You Need Know
- Redmi Go ‘Cheapest’ Xiaomi Phone to Launch Tomorrow in India: Expected Price, Specifications And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results