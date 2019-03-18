Is Jr NTR Not Going to Host Bigg Boss Telugu This Season?

Jr NTR is not going to host the Telugu version of Bigg Boss in the next season. As per reports, Jr NTR has informed the makers of the show about his decision.The actor is currently working in SS Rajamouli's, the director of the Baahubali franchise, next film RRR. The film also features Ram Charan Teja in an important role. At a recent press meet, Rajamouli said the film’s major schedules will begin from April and the director has plans to release the movie by January 2020.Jr NTR was the host of the first season and was believed to be one of the major reasons behind the show's better TRPs. He passed the baton to Nani for the second season. However, Nani is not showing interest to come on the board again. NTR didn’t work in the second season due to Trivikram’s “Aravindha Samantha” which eh was shooting for at that time.Earlier, NTR had expressed interest in hosting the third season but unavailability of dates became a hurdle.