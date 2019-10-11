Is Justin Bieber Hinting That He Wants a Baby with Hailey Baldwin?

Justin Bieber is on a nostalgic spree and is leaving no chance to drop hints at Hailey Bieber that he wants a baby post their wedding.

Of late, the singer has become very active on Instagram and is spamming everyone’s feed with a bunch of adorable pictures and videos of cute kids along with his own childhood pictures, and in the captions, he has been subtly hinting to be a father soon.

While the caption of one of the posts, which had father-son duo having a playful time read, “This is something I look forward to :)." His other post had a video of a toddler who has applied lipstick all over her face. In the caption of the video, he speculated about the personality of his future offspring with his wife. “Hailey with your attitude and my savage behaviour, we are in a world of trouble haha (sic),” it read.

Bieber has also been sharing a bunch of old pictures of himself from his school days and these photos have prompted fans to speculate how his own child might look like at a similar age.

Meanwhile, this year on April Fools' Day, Justin Bieber played a prank on his fans by sharing fake pregnancy posts. Following which, the pop star received a lot of flak online saying that pregnancy is no laughing matter and slammed Bieber for insensitivity for couples who struggle to conceive or have lost children.

In response to the same, the pop star took to Instagram to issue an apology. In a long post, he wrote, "There’s always gonna be people offended, there’s also people who don’t take jokes very well, I am a prankster and it was APRIL FOOLS. I didn’t at all mean to be insensitive to people who can’t have children. A lot of people I know, their first go to prank on April fools is telling their parents they are pregnant to get a big reaction."

