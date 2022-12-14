Is Kaaseydhaan Kadavuladaa The Second Single Of Ajith Kumar's Thunivu? Details Inside

Ajith Kumar-starrer Thunivu, helmed by H Vinoth, is gearing up for its Pongal release. It has been touted as a heist thriller. The film features Manju Warrier as the leading lady. The makers have left no stone unturned to maintain the hype around the film, which has been increasing every passing day. The film released its first single Chilla Chilla, and within four days it racked up 17 million views and is still counting.

Ghibra, who composed the music of the Thunivu, has dropped a hint that they might release the second track from the film soon. The music composer tweeted the hashtag, “Kaaseydhaan Kadavuladaa.”

Fans have speculated that the hashtag is the title of their next song, and they can’t wait for its release. But the official announcement is yet to be made by the makers.

Earlier, before the official release of Chilla Chilla, the makers of the film were stunned when a portion of the track got leaked on the internet. Soon after this song got leaked, Kaaseydhaan Kadavuladaa — which is said to be the second — also got leaked. The SS Music Channel asked fans to report any profiles that share the leaked clips of the song Chilla Chilla.

There are reports that the trailer of Thunivu is set to launch on December 31. But the official announcement from the makers is awaited on this one as well. Apart from Ajith and Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani, John Kokken, Mamathi Chari, Veera, Prem Kumar and Mahanadhi Shankar will play crucial roles in the film. The film has been backed by Boney Kapoor, and this makes it his and Ajith’s third collaboration.

The film is clashing with Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu. The theatrical rights for Thunivu have been acquired by Red Giant, and digital streaming rights have been bagged by Netflix. Thegimpu is likely to be the title of the Telugu version of the film.

