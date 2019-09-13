Take the pledge to vote

Is Kareena Kapoor Planning to Take On More Reality Shows Post Dance India Dance?

It is being reported that Kareena Kapoor wants to do more work in Indian TV and has hired a new agency to make it easier for her to get more opportunities in the medium.

Updated:September 13, 2019, 1:05 PM IST
Is Kareena Kapoor Planning to Take On More Reality Shows Post Dance India Dance?
Image of Kareena Kapoor, courtesy of Instagram
There is good news in store for fans of Kareena Kapoor as it is being reported that the actress is keen on doing more reality television in the coming times. Kareena, who made her small screen debut as a judge in the ongoing season of Dance India Dance, has hired a new agency to see the best options available for her on television, reported timesofindia.com.

The report in the entertainment website states that since Saif Ali Khan is not taking up any new shows or films, Kareena is working round the clock and is loving what she is doing at the moment, both in TV and films.

The entertainment website also claimed that with DID, Kareena has also become one of the highest paid celebrities in Indian TV space and would like to continue more in the medium, which is still considered one of the largest sources of entertainment for the common masses in India.

On the movies front, Kareena has Good Newwz lined up for release in December. The film has Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in lead roles. Kareena will also play the role of a cop in Irrfan's Angrezi Medium for which she has already shot in London.

Dance India Dance, on the other hand, is continuing to rule TRP charts and has become of the most watched shows on TV. Kareena is reportedly charging Rs 3 crore per episode for DID- Battle of The Champions, which airs on Zee TV on weekdays.

