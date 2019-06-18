Kasautii Zindagii Kay Lead Pair Parth Samthaan & Erica Fernandes To Enter Nach Baliye 9?
If Parth Samthaan & Erica Fernandes do sign up for the dance reality show, they will be one of the most popular pairs in Season 9.
Image: Instagram
Reel-life couple Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan, who are currently seen as Prerna Sharma and Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, might just be seen as participants on Nach Baliye season 9. Both Erica and Parth have hit the headlines for their on-screen chemistry, with many speculating about their relationship in real life. Now, if the sources are to be believed, the lead pair of Kasautii Zindagii Kay will apparently shake a leg together on the upcoming season of Nach Baliye 9.
Talking about their stint in the dance reality show Nach Baliye, a source close to them informed DNA, "Though the makers wanted them on board, initially, they were finding it difficult to manage the dates of Erica and Parth as they would be shooting simultaneously for their serial. After several discussions, their dates have been managed in such a way that it will not affect either of the shows as both are on the same channel." However, neither the makers nor the actors have given any confirmation on their participation yet.
While the actors have denied being in a relationship several times, their on and off screen chemistry makes people wonder about their dating life. Recently, Parth and Erica also jetted off to Mussourie to celebrate Erica's birthday, and the two put up a lot of photos and videos together.
Nach Baliye will soon be aired on the TV screens. Produced by Salman Khan, season 9 of Nach Baliye will have Urvashi Dholakiya, Yuvika Chaudhary, Prince Narula, Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik on the show, while confirmation is awaited from several other expected participants. The show will have Raveena Tandon as one of the celebrity judges.
