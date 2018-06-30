Is Katrina Kaif Targeting Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Relationship Rumours Through Her Posts?

Katrina Kaif, the much-talented actress is unquestionably one of the most sought-after female leads in the Hindi film industry at present. The actor is most clearly known for being reasonably professional and selective in warming up within the industry. However, recently, the social media newbie has been creating a lot of buzz around the internet with her mysterious and confusing posts.Recently, the actor shared fairly an uncommon picture on her Instagram story and paired it with a cryptic caption. She wrote, "If you feel blocked, do not turn to others, but look inside, in silence, for the enemy of your progress."A few days ago, she had shared a similar post and had left her fans inquisitive, where she had written, "I will believe it when I see it or I will see it when I believe it."Reportedly, Katrina is expected to be next seen in Anand L. Rai's upcoming directorial venture Zero. The film also stars Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma in lead roles. The film recently finished its shooting schedule a few days ago and is all ready to hit the theatres on December 21, 2018. Shah Rukh Khan will be seen playing a role of a dwarf in the film whereas there is not much which has been revealed about Katrina or Anushka's characters.Katrina will also be seen in Thugs Of Hindostan, which also features the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Dangal girl Fatima Sana Shaikh in pivotal roles.Katrina is presently busy with the Da-Bangg Tour Reloaded, where she is performing along with Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Prabhudeva and others, across the US and Canada.