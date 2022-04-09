Is Krystle D'Souza Dating Restaurateur Gulaam Gouse Deewani? What We Know

Actor Krystle D’Souza is reportedly dating Gulaam Gouse Deewani, who is in the restaurant business. ETimes has reported that Krystle and Ghulaam have been together for six months. Even though the couple has never made an official announcement, a lot of photos featuring them together have surfaced on social media.

Earlier, Gulaam had shared on his Instagram handle a mushy video with Krystle, Rithvik Dhanjani, and Priyanka Talukdar from their recent trip.

“Laughter, Love, Friendship, Memories," Gulaam wrote in the caption. Krystle also commented on the video. She wrote, “And many more to come."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by غلام غوث ديواني (@gulaam_gouse_deewani)

On 1 March, Gulaam shared a photo with Krystel on his Instagram handle to wish her a happy birthday. In the photo, Gulaam can be seen holding Krystel from behind. Both of them were all smiles as they posed for the photo. Alongside the photo, Gulaam wrote, “Happy birthday to you Koaks. May you be blessed with the best and get everything that you desire. May God Bless you with all the happiness in the world."

Advertisement

With so many photos of Gulaam and Krystel surfacing online, speculation is rife that the duo is seeing each other.

Krystle rose to fame after essaying the role of Jeevika Vadhera in StarPlus’s Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai.

D’Souza started her television career with Kahe Naa Kahe in 2007.

She then went on to act in Kya Dill Mein Hai.

In 2018, D’Souza played the role of Roopa in Colors TV’s Belan Wali Bahu. For her performance in the show, she received Gold Award for Best Actress in Comic Role.

Krystel was also seen in Tusshar Kapoor starrer C Kkompany which was released in 2008.

Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer mystery thriller film Chehre also featured Krystel. The film was released theatrically on 27 August 2021.

Krystel will be seen next in Riteish Deshmukh and Fardeen Khan starrer Visfot. The horror drama is the official Hindi adaptation of the 2012 Venezuelan flick Rock, Paper, and Scissors.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.