Is Krystle D'Souza Replacing Mouni Roy in Ekta Kapoor's Show Mehrunisa?

Reports claim that due to busy schedule Mouni Roy is replaced by TV actress Krystle D'Souza in Ekta Kapoor's upcoming show Mehrunisa.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 31, 2019, 4:53 PM IST
Is Krystle D'Souza Replacing Mouni Roy in Ekta Kapoor's Show Mehrunisa?
Reports claim that due to busy schedule Mouni Roy is replaced by TV actress Krystle D'Souza in Ekta Kapoor's upcoming show Mehrunisa.
Mouni Roy who was supposed to play the lead role in Ekta Kapoor's upcoming project Mehrunisa is no longer a part of the show, a SpotboyE report has claimed. Mehrunisa, which will stream on Ekta Kapoor's digital platform, has been in the making since the past two years.

In 2017, when the project was finalised, speculations were rife that Ekta Kapoor's friend Mouni Roy will play the titular role.

According to the latest report in Spotboye, Mouni is keeping busy and could not make time for the Mehrunisa as she has no dates available. Mouni has several films on cards.

A source close to the publication revealed that Krystle D'Souza has been brought on board by the producer to play the titular character in the show.

When BollywoodLife asked Krystle if she is joining Kapoor's Mehrunisa, she preferred not to comment and reasoned that she is busy shooting. When further probed if there is any truth to these reports, Krystle refrained from answering.

On the work front, Roy is busy with her Bollywood films and will next be seen in Brahmastra which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles. She also has Made In China in her kitty with Rajkummar Rao.

Mouni was also supposed to be a part of Bole Chudiyan opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui, however, she was later replaced by Tamannaah Bhatia.

