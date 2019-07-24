Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Is Leonardo DiCaprio Retiring from Movies? Here's What Oscar-winning Actor Said

While Leonardo DiCaprio's friend and director Quentin Tarantino has said that he will retire after making 10 films. The actor was asked what his plans for retirement.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 24, 2019, 11:49 AM IST
Is Leonardo DiCaprio Retiring from Movies? Here's What Oscar-winning Actor Said
Leonardo DiCaprio. (Image: Instagram)
Leonardo DiCaprio, who shone at the premiere of Quentin Tarantino's much-anticipated movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood in Los Angeles on Monday, is not planning to retire anytime soon.

On being asked about taking a permanent break from films, at the red carpet before the premiere of the film, DiCaprio said, "It’s a good question. I don’t know. I mean, I suppose at some point I might retire, but I’ve always looked at this as the greatest gift that anyone’s ever given me. I feel like I won the lotto, so I’m going to keep going as long as they’ll have me.”

For the premiere of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, DiCaprio was joined by his co-actors Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, along with director Quentin Tarantino. The Oscar-winning actor sported navy blue tuxedo for the premiere.

Notably, DiCaprio will essay the role of fading actor Rick Dalton, who once had a hit television show to his credit, but now finds himself struggling to stay in the limelight. The movie also stars Brad Pitt who is playing the role of DiCaprio's sidekick, stunt double and best friend.

The movie also stars Margot Robbie and Luke Perry among others. Once Upon A Time In Hollywood also marks Luke Perry's final role prior to his death in March. The film was first screened at the Cannes International Film Festival 2019 and has reportedly earned a reported 7-minute standing ovation at the festival.

Meanwhile, DiCaprio's friend and director Quentin Tarantino has said that he will retire after making 10 films.

