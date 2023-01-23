Is Little Jeh Saif Ali Khan's 'Darling' or Kareena Kapoor's 'Munchkin'? Fans Say...

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s children have always been favourites on the internet. Social media users always wait for one glimpse of these adorable star kids. Recently, Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Ali Khan Pataudi posted two unseen images of her nephew Jehangir Ali Khan on Instagram. Going by the pictures, it seems that Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor were travelling along with Saba recently when she captured these pictures.

On Instagram, Saba shared two photographs of Jeh with Saif and Kareena, respectively. Saba wrote, “Daddy's darling, Mama's munchkin? (red heart and evil eye emojis) Which do you (thinking face emoji) He's everyone's dumpling that's for sure! (blowing a kiss emoji) #sundayfunday #jehjaan #kareenakapoor #saifalikhan #timtim #aunt #love."

In both pictures, Jeh is seen sitting with his parents. The first picture is with Saif Ali Khan. The actor is seen wearing a dark blue shirt and sunglasses who, like a doting father, is adjusting Jeh's pants. Jeh looks adorable in a grey long-sleeved T-shirt, pink pants and a pair of black and white sneakers as he sits on his father's lap.

In the second picture, Jeh is seen drinking from a sippy cup while sitting on his mother's lap. Kareena is wearing blue pants and a white T-shirt. The pictures don't include Taimur Ali Khan, Jeh's elder brother.

As soon as Saba posted the pictures; her Instagram was filled with comments from fans. While some commented on how adorable Jeh is, others said he looks “lovely and innocent." Another fan said, “Oh my goodness!!! What genes!"

Jeh will turn two years old on February 21, while Taimur turned six last year in December. The Khan family rang in the new year in Gstaad, Switzerland, after spending Christmas in the UK together. Saba has, time and again, shared pictures of her nephews and the entire family.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saif Ali Khan appeared alongside Hrithik Roshan in the action drama movie Vikram Vedha last year. He is looking forward to the release of Adipurush, which also stars Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. Kareena has The Crew with Tabu and Kriti Sanon, Hansal Mehta's untitled film, and Sujoy Ghosh's The Devotion of Suspect X in the pipeline.

