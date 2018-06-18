GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Is Mahesh Babu Planning to Debut in Bollywood Soon? Wife Namrata Shirodkar Has the Answer

Recently, the "Spyder" star made a stopover in Mumbai after his family vacation in Paris, sending the rumour mill into overdrive.

News18.com

Updated:June 18, 2018, 8:07 PM IST
A file photo of Mahesh Babu.
Mahesh Babu is one of the biggest superstars down South. The actor, whose recent outing Bharat Ane Nenu created a sensation at the box office, is now reportedly planning to make a debut in Bollywood. Recently, the Spyder star made a stopover in Mumbai after his family vacation in Paris, sending the rumour mill into overdrive.

However, putting a full stop to all speculations Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar clarified that Bollywood is not on cards for the actor.

Clearing the speculations, Namrata said that his husband "did come to Mumbai but not to meet any Bollywood producer." She added that he was in the city "to meet his hairstylist Hakim Aalim to discuss looks for his untitled next."

If a report in Times of India is to be believed, the actor will be sporting the look in Vamshi Paidipally's next.

