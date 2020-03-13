Is Mahesh Babu Going to Host Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4?

If reports are anything to go by, Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu may host the fourth season of Bigg Boss Telugu. Earlier, the first season of the show was hosted by Tollywood star Jr NTR.

However, NTR could host the subsequent seasons and as a result of which, Nani and Nagarjuna stepped in for the third and fourth season, respectively.

Bigg Boss is not only popular in Hindi belts, but also in Andhra Pradesh.

According to reports, the makers of the show first approached NTR for the fourth season but he turned down the proposal. After which, they went to Babu to host the new season.

Babu has reportedly expressed interest in hosting the show and the deal is likely to be finalized soon. But the makers of the show have not yet confirmed reports that they are in talks with Babu.

The 44-year-old actor has recently made a comeback with three successful movies - Bharat Ane Nenu, Maharshi and Sarileru Neekevvaru.

Babu, who is the younger son of veteran Telugu actor Krishna, has made his debut as a child artist in Needa (1979) at the age of four. He shot to fame with supernatural drama Murari (2001), and the action film Okkadu (2003).

