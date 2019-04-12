Is Malaika Arora's Latest 'Soulmate' Post All About Arjun Kapoor?

Malaika Arora has been in news of late mostly because of her reported relationship with Arjun Kapoor. The two of them haven't acknowledged it in as many words, but references to it on Koffee With Karan, their recent public appearances together and even a supposed romantic trip together to the Maldives have spawned headlines.The Bollywood diva recently took to her Instagram story to post a definition of the word 'soulmate', keeping fans guessing whether she is describing Arjun in those words. "A person with whom you have an immediate connection the moment you meet — a connection so strong that you are drawn to them in a way you have never experienced before. As this connection develops over time, you experience a love so deep, strong and complex that you begin to doubt that you have ever truly loved anyone prior. Your soul mate understands and connects with you in every way and on every level, which brings a sense of peace, calmness and happiness when you are around them," Malaika’s post read.The couple were plagued by wedding rumours recently, when it was reported that they were set to tie the knot on April 19. They also reportedly celebrated the end of their respective single lives with those nearest and dearest to them in Maldives, and posted photos from their beach vacation.Arbaaz Khan and Malaika's marriage officially came to an end when they divorced two years ago. For a long time, the two remained tight-lipped about the reasons behind their divorce. Malaika has talked about it recently Kareena Kapoor's show, talking about what made her call off the relationship and how her 16-year-old son, Arhaan, reacted to the divorce.“For me, happiness is most important. Even if it means I have to take such a major decision in life. We eventually did think about a lot of things and weighed every single pro and con. And then we decided, it's better off that we move our separate ways because we'd just be better people. Because we were two people in a situation making each other extremely unhappy which was impacting everybody else's life around us,” Malaika said.Let's hope that Malaika has found the happiness she is looking for in Arjun.