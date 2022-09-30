​Is Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan Analogous To Kalki's Novel? Here's a Look

Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus ‘Ponniyin Selvan’, a much-awaited period drama has been appreciated by the audiences for its commendable efforts to bring ‘The Chola’ empire on the big screen. With a star-studded gang – Vikram, Karthik, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha, and others, Mani Ratnam and crew successfully created a buzz with its amazing works.

In order to narrate the story about the 10th century, Chola dominance, the ambition for power, the Pandyas’ attempt at retaliation, and the death of Karikalan, Kalki blended the fact with fiction. Mani Ratnam has made an effort to add justice to Kalki’s writing and work by giving the movie its way. Vanthiyathevan is seen heading towards the Chola nation in the opening scene of the first chapter, which ends with Ponniyin Selvan drowning in the sea. The chapter follows Aditya Karikalan’s victory in the war.

Apparently, Vanthiyathevan’s voyage gives the impression that he must be successful in his endeavor to navigate it deftly and stop the plot against the Chola empire. According to film critics, the film captures the soul of the novel. Karikalan’s rage, Nandini’s duplicity, and Ponniyin Selvan introduction are all brilliantly depicted on the screen. Every actor who has performed in it has taken on the role of Kalki. In that sense, Mani Ratnam meticulously selected the actors and took for the performance.

<b>Latest Movies News</b> and <a href="https://www.news18.com/"><b>Breaking News</b></a> here<p></p>