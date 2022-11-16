Is Marriage On The Cards For Vishal? Actor Reveals At Lathi Teaser Launch

Telugu actor Vishal has amassed a massive fan base with some terrific performances in films like Pandiya Naadu, Avan Ivan and others. The Paayum Puli actor is the talk of the town these days — but not for his films or acting. Speculations are rife in the Telugu film industry that the Samar actor is getting married to actress Abhinaya. Vishal opened up about these rumours at the teaser launch event of his upcoming movie Lathi. The actor said that he would tie the nuptial knot after the completion of the Nadigar Sangam Building — the one he is constructing for 3500 artists.

Vishal said that the construction of this building is a priority because 3,500 theatre artists are still performing plays with rugged clothes and no makeup. The Naan Sigappu Manithan actor said that he wants to change the lives of these artists by providing them with a proper building and other civic amenities. According to Vishal, “There is no plan of getting married without fulfilling that ambition.”

Apart from this news, Vishal has also been in the limelight for his upcoming movie Lathi, directed by A. Vinoth Kumar. Lathi, touted to be an action thriller, has been delayed multiple times for now. Makers had revealed that they were forced to decide on postponing Lathi’s release due to the multiple injuries received by Vishal. Also, there are a lot of high-octane action sequences involved which took time for shooting. Lathi was initially slated to release on August 12. The release date was then postponed to September 15. It was then finally postponed to December 22. Actress Sunaina will play the role of Vishal’s ladylove in this movie. Veteran actor Prabhu will also essay an important role.

Sam C.S. has been roped in for curating Lathi’s music, while Balasubramaniam has helmed the cinematography. Produced by Rana Productions, Lathi’s storyline — which is penned by Pon Parthiban — is kept under wraps.

