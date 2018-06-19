GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Is Miss World Manushi Chhillar Making Her Bollywood Debut Soon? This is Her Answer

Manushi was crowed Miss World 2017 at a glittering ceremony in the seaside resort city of Sanya in China.

IANS

Updated:June 19, 2018, 7:39 AM IST
File photo
Every beauty pageant winner finds her next move to Bollywood, so will Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar, who is going to give away her Miss India title to her successor on Tuesday night and the Miss World crown later this year, do the same? She says though she has discovered her love for the camera of late, her Bollywood decision is something she would like to leave for the time being.

“I still have six months to go as Miss World. I haven’t completed my college and I am also learning something everyday. This industry was something I have never seen and I don’t know anything about it. I was not even a person who watched a lot of movies. So for me, it has been a learning experience,” Manushi said.

“I do enjoy being in front of the camera and that is something new I have discovered. With all these changes that are happening in my life, I try to take things as they come. When such a situation (Bollywood offers) will come when I have to make a choice, I will know a definite answer,” added the 21-year-old.

While she was still pursuing her course in medicine in an all-girls medical college in Haryana’s Sonipat district, Manushi was crowed Miss World 2017 at a glittering ceremony in the seaside resort city of Sanya in China.

Manushi, whose family belongs to Haryana and lives in the capital, is going to perform at a glittering ceremony on Tuesday when her successor will be chosen at the Miss India contest. From Bollywood, stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Madhuri Dixit Nene will add glamour to the show with their performances.

