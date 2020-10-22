Is 'Money Heist' Getting a Pakistani Remake? '50 Crore' Actor Clarifies

Art and entertainment exist outside the boundaries of countries and languages. International sensations like Money Heist prove that good stories with high entertainment value will get appreciation all over. And how do you best show appreciation for any art form? By recreating it, of course.

Pakistani actor Aijaz Aslam announced his new launch on October 18. He posted a teaser to his Twitter handle. But apart from the title and shreds of details, he didn’t reveal much about the project. All people could infer from the tweet was the title 50 Crore and that it was coming soon.

Twitter, being Twitter, was soon flooded with responses to the tweet. People immediately drew parallels between his post and the hit Spanish show, Money Heist. Stars came in holding their prison boards with their details and red jumpsuits much like the Netflix show. It was nearly impossible to not compare the two with the images and tones being so uncannily similar.

The initial teaser looked like a typical movie trailer. Edited to look like an action film titled 50 Crores, the movie starred some of the best known names in Pakistani entertainment. Aijaz Aslam, Anoushey Abbasi, Asad Siddiqui, Faisal Qureshi, Faryal Mehmood, Mehmood Aslam, Naveed Raza, Noman Habib, Omer Shehzad, Saboor Ali and Zhalay Sarhadi.

It was quickly dubbed as “Pakistani Money Heist” by fans and critics alike. While imitation can be considered a form of flattery, these fans were quick to call out the blatant copying of a hit show.

Here is the original Tweet and Instagram posts:

There were comments like, “Ye konsa naqli gang hai jo money heist se milta julta hai (What is this fake gang that resembles Money Heist?)” and “Like seriously money heist can’t b copied.. it has its own level.”

However, there is a little twist. Wion News reported that Aslam appealed to people to not jump to conclusions. “Judging before time should not be done. Rest is up to you. Different thing is coming and you should appreciate it,” he said. And he was right as there is no Money Heist remake in Pakistan. All of this turned out to be a PR stint for a brand promotion! It was all done to promote an online shopping site.

Well, that is why they say to never count the chickens before they hatch or never judge a book by its cover.