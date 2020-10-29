Is Mouni Roy Engaged? Actress Flaunts Large Diamond Rock on Her Ring Finger in New Pic

An Instagram post by Mouni Roy on Tuesday sparked off speculation among fans if the actress got engaged. Mouni shared a photo of her flaunting a large diamond-studded rock on her ring finger.

Although the post was an advertisement for a brand selling engagement rings, the picture left celebrities and netizens wondering if the actress intended to announce her engagement.

Commenting on Mouni’s post, film producer Pragya Kapoor wrote: “OMG! You got me for a second.” Producer Warda Khan S Nadiadwala commented: “What? Are you indirectly announcing engagement?”

Actress Simran Kaur Mundi wrote: “Ha ha ha! You had me until I read the caption.” In the caption, Mouni talks of a brand that specialises in engagement rings. Actress Smriti Khanna commented: “Thought it was an engagement announcement post.” Similar comments flooded the post, with fans guessing if this was an indirect way for Mouni to announce getting engaged.

On the work front, Mouni will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s action fantasy drama Brahmastra, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Telugu superstar Nagarjuna. Mouni was last seen in London Confidential, a spy thriller currently streaming on ZEE5.