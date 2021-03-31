Is Mouni Roy Getting Married to Suraj Nambiar? The Actress Finally Answers

There have been reports doing the round that actress Mouni is tying the knot with her beau Suraj Nambiar. Even though the actress hasn’t made any official announcement regarding her marriage plans, reports claim that the wedding is likely to take place soon. Now, the actress has also addressed the rumours of her impending wedding.

In an interview with Zoom, she was quizzed if she was about to tie the knot and her answer clearly stated that the actress doesn’t want to reveal it. “I keep my personal life completely private so many every time you ask me about my personal life my answer is gonna be this.” She further said, “When it happens, the whole world will know I will only say that.”

Meanwhile, it is being reported that Mouni Roy’s mother met Suraj Nambiar’s parents recently and if reports are to be believed, a wedding is definitely on the cards. Mouni has remained tight-lipped about her relationship status till now. As per a Times Of India report, Mouni Roy’s mother met Suraj Nambiar’s parents at Mandira Bedi’s residence and everything went ‘smoothly’. The report also states that Mandira Bedi is quite close to Mouni. Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar have reportedly been in a relationship for a while now but the actress never admitted to dating the Dubai-based businessman. However, she did welcome 2021 with Suraj Nambiar and his family in Dubai.

On the career front, Mouni will soon be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan.