Is Mouni Roy Smiling or Crying As She Talks About Her Marriage? Jay Bhanushali Drops Hilarious Video

DID Li’l Masters Season 5 has Remo D’Souza, Sonali Bendre and Mouni Roy as the judges. The show also sees Jay Bhanushali as the host. Of late, Jay has been sharing intriguing glimpses from the sets of the dance reality show over social media. On Tuesday, the TV star took to Instagram and treated his fans to a hysterical video featuring Remo and Mouni as he questions them.

In a video posted by Jay, we see Mouni looking gorgeous dressed in a beige dress, as she sits on the judge’s seat. Jay who speaks from behind the camera is seen speaking to Mouni. While speaking with her, Jay had the crying filter switched on, on the phone. As he shows Mouni with the filter, the actress looks emotional. He says, “Mouni you are looking superb. “ After which he asks her, “ you got married, has it been 3 months? And are you happy in the three months?” To which she responds “bohot.”(very happy). However, what we see with the filter is the actress has an emotional face.”

Jay then asks again,” are you really happy,” to which she says, “Bohot Khush Hoon.” Jay then says,”Aisa lag nahi raha ( I can’t see that) while he giggles. She even asks “what are you doing Jay.”

He then pans the camera to Remo and asks him,”Sir, show is so successful, and we are getting a good response. You have also been signed for another show. How are you feeling.”

To which the choreographer responds, “ I’m very very happy,” however his face with the filter shows the exact opposite. The video had left the judges and the show host in splits.

Taking to the captions, Jay wrote, “The most emotional people I have met..@imouniroy @remodsouza …Kitna rote ho re baba .”

Check the video below:

Soon after the video was posted, Remo and Mouni reacted to the post and left hilarious reactions. While Remo commented, “ this is insane.”

Mouni too joined in commenting, “LOL .”

Scores of fans filled the comments section with laughing emoticons.

DID Li’l Masters air on weekend at 9 PM on Zee TV.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.