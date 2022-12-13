Is Nagarjuna Calling It Quits With Bigg Boss Telugu? What We Know

Bigg Boss Telugu has been a runaway hit ever since its first season 6 years ago. Akkineni Nagarjuna has been hosting the show for most of the seasons. The first ever Bigg Boss Telugu season was hosted by Junior NTR, following which Nani stepped into his shoes for the second season.

However, from the third season onwards, Nagarjuna has been a permanent host of the show. Nagarjuna is currently hosting the sixth season of the show, however, if certain reports are to be believed, this might be his very last season.

Some unconfirmed reports claim that Nagarjuna has decided to call it quits and exit the show for good after the current season concludes. Although no clear reason has been cited for his decision, the controversies this season faced and criticism against Nagarjuna is believed to be the reason. Earlier, CPI leader Narayana made some derogatory comments against Nagarjuna and even went on to say that the actor was arranging for private rooms for married couples.

Apart from that, earlier this year, Andhra Pradesh High Court served notices to film actor Akkineni Nagarjuna and the state government and the Centre on a petition seeking stopping of the telecast of the Bigg Boss reality show. The petitioner thought that the show was endorsing immoral activities. All this may have caused Nagarjuna to stop hosting the show from now on. Apart from it, there are also talks of Nagarjuna having some creative differences with the makers of the show. However, there is no official statement regarding his supposed quit from the show.

