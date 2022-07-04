Is Nani Part Of SS Rajamouli’s Next Starring Mahesh Babu?

Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli are finally working together. And now, if reports are to go by, the RRR director is also eager to rope in Nani opposite Mahesh Babu. While there has been no confirmation about the same, the news has left Mahesh Babu and Nani’s fans excited and eager to watch the duo on the screen for the first time.

SS Rajamouli’s father, scriptwriter K Vijayendra Prasad has worked on the story and reportedly, the film will be set in the backdrop of the jungles of Africa. The script is in the development process and further details about the project are yet to be finalised.

In June this year, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Mahesh Babu talked about working with S S Rajamouli for his next and said, “There are multiple ideas being discussed and we have not zeroed in on anything. It’s too early to speak about the film, but it’s a dream come true for me. SS Rajamouli and I have been trying to work together for a long time and it’s finally happening. I am really excited about the film.”

While this is Mahesh Babu’s first project with SS Rajamouli, Nani has already worked with the filmmaker. They have worked in Eega together. The film was released in 2012 and also starred Sudeep and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in lead roles.

After Eega, Nani, in several interviews and media interactions has expressed his desire to re-uniting with SS Rajamouli for a film. Now, fans are waiting for the film’s announcement with bated breath.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu, who was last seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata with Keerthy Suresh, is working on SSMB 28. The film is being directed by Trivikram Srinivas and will also star Pooja Hegde and Samyuktha Menon in lead roles. The film was announced in May.

