Is Nayanthara Pregnant? Vignesh Shivan Sparks Baby Rumours With New Pic

Vignesh Shivan has been sharing pictures from his and Nayanthara’s latest holiday in Dubai. The couple, who tied the knot in June this year, celebrated the director’s birthday in the city. While Vignesh has been gushing over Nayanthara for arranging a special birthday, the caption of one of his posts from the holiday seems to hint that Nayanthara could be pregnant.

In a now-disappeared Instagram Story, Vignesh shared a picture with Nayanthara and a group of children. The couple flashed big smiles as they posed with the little ones. Sharing the picture, Vignesh wrote, “Some kids time 🙂 Practice for the future.” This has led to speculations that Nayanthara and Vignesh could be expecting their first baby together.

See the picture below:

While Vignesh and Nayanthara are yet to address the speculations, they did release a new teaser of their wedding film titled Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale. In the teaser, Vignesh seems to be asked why he chose to marry Nayanthara.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

“Angelina Jolie also asked but then, she is not a person from South India,” Vignesh said, instantly cracking up. “What kind of question is this, sir?” he asks, presumably to Gautam Vasudev Menon, who is directed the wedding film. Vignesh then added, “More than looking at her as Nayanthara as the actress, she is a wonderful human being.”

Nayanthara then opened up their love story. “When it all started, I had no idea on how it would be. I was not a filmy kid. I am just a normal girl who wants to give her 100 percent in whatever she does.”

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan tied the knot on June 9 this year. They had an intimate wedding ceremony in Mahabalipuram, outside of Chennai. Many stars including Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajith Kumar and Vijay Sethupathi attended the fairytale wedding.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here