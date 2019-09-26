Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Is Netflix Planning to Air David Letterman Show with Shah Rukh Khan on October 11?

There are multiple reports claiming that the episode will release on October 11. However, an official announcement from the streaming service is still awaited.

IANS

Updated:September 26, 2019, 4:01 PM IST
Is Netflix Planning to Air David Letterman Show with Shah Rukh Khan on October 11?
Image: Shah Rukh Khan/Twitter
Loading...

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's special episode with popular American host David Letterman is expected to go live on Netflix on October 11. Titled My Next Guest with David Letterman and Shah Rukh Khan, Bollywood's King Khan has shared his story, and journey starting from Delhi to scaling new heights in showbiz with the host.

There are multiple reports claiming that the episode will release on October 11. However, an official announcement from the streaming service is still awaited.

Back in May, it was announced that SRK will be looking back at his story with Letterman, and that it will be a "stand-alone special".

Shah Rukh shot an episode of the legendary chat show with the host in May. The 'King Khan' also gave Letterman a taste of the stardom he enjoys by bringing him to India for Eid celebration in June. It is believed that the moments were also documented for the episode.

At the time of the announcement, Shah Rukh said that he was "thrilled and honoured to share my story" with Letterman.

He also added that it was "even more special" that this would be on Netflix as he is working with the team on various projects.

Shah Rukh will be entering the digital world with his production Bard of Blood, and is also backing zombie horror project Betaal and police drama Class of ‘83.

