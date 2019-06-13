Is Nicki Minaj's Cryptic Tweet About Her New Album? We Hope So

Nicki Minaj, who has lately been dormant on social media, took to her Twitter and Instagram on Wednesday to write “Megatron,” fuelling speculations that she is soon to drop some new music.

The singer-rapper also changed her Instagram and Twitter profile picture and cover to Megatron written in white all-caps with black background. Though she has left her fans guessing, Megatron isn’t coming from nowhere. Minaj has previously rapped about it in Future's 2018 track Transformer. Referring that it was her nickname, the lyrics goes like this, “Some call me Nicki but some call me Megatron, I'm stoppin' bags and I don't need a red octagon."

Adding to the fan frenzy, rapper CupcakKe retweeted Minaj’s tweet and wrote alongside, “Dropping this Friday.” However, her involvement with Minaj’s cryptic tweet is yet unclear. But fans can be rest assured that the Queen is indeed planning something big really soon.

Echoing the feelings of millions of Minaj’s fans worldwide, one netizen tweeted, “@NICKIMINAJ just casually comes on and tweets “MEGATRON” I wake up my TL being in shambles. She loves playing games with us .”

Another wrote, “someone said #Megatron:

Mega = Megan

TR: Trina

On: Onika Imagine how fire that would be .”

Yet another tweeted, “I almost just crashed my car and dropped my milkshake! Nicki Minaj x Cupcakke??!!!”

Notably, Minaj’s last album Queen released last August.

