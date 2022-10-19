Is Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Dating Someone Outside The Bigg Boss House?

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia became a household name with her Hindi daily Soap Chhoti Sarrdarni. The actress has also been Femina Miss India Manipur 2018. She is currently seen in Bigg Boss season 16. On Sunday’s episode of the Salman Khan hosted reality show, Tina Dutta made a revelation that Nimrit was dating somebody outside the BB house. Since then it has been the talk of the town. Now there are speculations that the actress is dating her former show’s co-actor Mahir Pandhi.

Before she entered the BB house, ETimes asked her equation with her former onscreen hero and she replied that they both are great friends then and continue to be good friends. “I feel that in industry, it is very difficult to find like-minded people and if and when you do, you should hold on to that. Also, I relate to him in various aspects.”

She also shared that both have come from simpler families and are trying to carve out a niche for themselves. She also stated that the reason for the link-up might be because her other two co-stars were married.

“The moment a single guy popped out, everyone started speculating whether something was brewing. But honestly, we are great friends and that’s about it,” she added.

Nimrit also said that she would love to declare her relationship status probably on the day she will get married and when her parents would be comfortable with her sharing such details.

The show has often seen love brewing in the house almost every season. When Nimrit was asked what if she finds one inside the BB house to which she responded, “I don’t know. There have been relationships in the past but I also understand that when you are locked up inside the house, you may feel differently.”

The actress also cleared that she is not going to Bigg Boss to find love. According to the actress, the love stint is about other things and she would prefer to keep it that way.

