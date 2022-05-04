Is Nora Fatehi Dating Terence Lewis? Choreographer Answers

Nora Fatehi and choreographer Terence Lewis recently judged together the second season of the reality show India’s Best Dancer. They also used to share videos together on social media which left netizens wondering if there is something between the two. While the dating reports of Nora and Terence made headlines, the choreographer has now finally opened up on their alleged relationship.

In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Terence was asked about the rumours of him dating Nora Fatehi. To this, the choreographer shared a cryptic answer and replied that the secret must remain a secret. “Raaz ki baat raaz rehne do (Let this secret be). I will tell you off-camera,” he said.

As reported by Pinkvilla, Terence further praised Nora and said, “I think we have got great chemistry on-screen. Most importantly, she is a very free-spirited person, and I also like her energy and vibe. She has been a dancer so she understands that. She’s very hard working also."

“I won’t say we are very good friends where we call each other every day, but we have a very healthy relationship," he added.

Meanwhile, the reports of Nora Fatehi dating Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa also made headlines recently. It all started after the two were spotted together in Goa. They even worked together for the singer’s Dance Meri Rani song.

On the work front, Nora Fatehi is currently judging Dance Deewane Junior along with Neetu Kapoor and Marzi Pestonji. The show is hosted by Karan Kundrra. Apart from this, earlier today, it was also reported that Nora is likely to be seen in Pawan Kalyan’s next, ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’. However, there is no official announcement so far. On the other hand, Terence was recently seen in the music video of Shaidayee. The song was also sung by him.

