The 1995 Kannada film Om, which was a smash hit at the box office, was instrumental in solidifying Shiva Rajkumar’s cinematic career and was also his first and only collaboration with actor-director Upendra. The film was popular enough to spawn a Hindi remake titled Arjun Pandit starring Sunny Deol. The two Kannada stalwarts have not worked together again but recently Upendra expressed his desire to work with Shiva Rajkumar once again. Upendra was speaking on the occasion of the audio release of his upcoming film Kabzaa, which stars him alongside another Kannada stalwart Kichha Sudeep.

Many dignitaries attended the Kabzaa audio release event. Actor Shiva Rajkumar, actress Geeta Shivraj Kumar and Minister Sudhakar were also present at the gathering. Upendra and Shivanna shared the stage and Shivanna recited some dialogues from the film Om, to loud cheering from the gathering.

The music of the film is composed by Ravi Basrur. The first single titled Kabzaa Title Track was released on February 4 while The second single titled Namaami Namaami" was released on February 16. The third single, that was released on the occasion is titled Chum Chum Chali Chali.

While saying that he desires to make another film with Shiva Rajkumar, Upendra lamented that he did not get the chance to work with the late Puneeth Rajkumar, although he always wanted to.

Back in 2018, Upendra shared a picture of a then upcoming talk show, writing Om 2 coming, which had led fans to believe that the duo were working on a sequel. However, it turned out that he was talking about a reunion on the chat show. After Upendra’s latest statement on directing Shivanna once again, fans are looking forward to an official announcement for Om 2. Meanwhile, Kabzaa, which is directed by R Chandru, is a period drama set during colonial rule in India. It is slated for release on March 17.

