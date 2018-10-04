English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Is Orlando Bloom Preparing to Propose to Katy Perry? Deets Inside
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have been going strong since they started dating again earlier this year.
Singer Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom pose upon their arrival for the Monte-Carlo Gala for the Global Ocean in Monaco, September 26, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Actor Orlando Bloom has "been talking about the future" with singer Katy Perry. The two have been going strong since they started dating again earlier this year, and now a source says the couple may be ready to get engaged.
"Orlando doesn't have a ring yet but has been talking about the future," a source close to the actor told people.com.
"Everyone would be excited if they got engaged. Katy is wonderful."
The stars, who called time on their relationship in February 2017 after a year of dating, have been on and strong since the spring after being photographed together in January in the Maldives.
Bloom, 41, was spotted in the audience at Perry's concert in Tokyo in March, and the singer, 33, also supported her boyfriend this summer by flying to London for 24 hours just to see him perform onstage.
"He always said he would absolutely get married again, and it seems Katy could be it," said the source about Bloom, who was previously married to model Miranda Kerr.
"They both seem very happy."
"This has been an amazing year for the relationship. It's like they needed to split and get back together again to get to this point," added the source.
