Akanksha Puri, Mika Singh Spark Wedding Rumours with 'Feeling Blessed' Video from Gurudwara

Actress Akanksha Puri, who made headlines for her public breakup with Bigg Boss contestant Paras Chhabra, has sparked off marriage speculations after sharing a video with singer Mika Singh. The video poste on Akanksha’s Instagram show the two of them seeking blessings at a gurudwara. The actress shared the video with the caption, “Seeking blessings @mikasingh," and added a heart emoji. She also used hashtags like #yearsoftogetherness #feelingblessed #togetherforlife.

Mika too shared the video on his Instagram stories. Fans and friends have been congratulating the two of them in the comments. “U look so beautiful akansha congratulations u both may u be the happiest person love u," read one comment, while another said, “Now your choice is better ❤️❤️❤️May God bless you both n stay happy together."

The two of them had sparked dating rumours last year when the actress had shared a cosy picture with the singer on Instagram and wished ‘good night’ to everyone.

Even though not a participant in the show, Akanksha was often mentioned in Bigg Boss 13 as her boyfriend at that time, Paras Chhabra, was one of the contestants. However, the two actors had a major falling out due to Paras’ friendship with Mahira Sharma inside the house.

Akanksha became a popular name for playing Devi Parvati for over three years in Vighnaharta Ganesh, before quitting the show last year. She was also linked to Bigg Boss 13 winner Siddharth Shukla.