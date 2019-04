Is Pooja Bhatt Pointing to Any Bollywood Actor in Her Tweet?

And then the hyenas come out to offer solace disguised in the garb of co-stars & supposed friends. What drives them I wonder? Inherent self-loathing or guilt at their own compulsive capacity to indulge in loose talk? Either way,forgive them Lord for they know not what they say. — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) April 17, 2019

There will always be haters. And the more you grow the more they hate; the more they hate the more you grow. — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) April 16, 2019

Bollywood actor Pooja Bhatt has made the world of Twitter sit and take notice of her cryptic tweet. Her post on Wednesday has made many wonder about the subject or person of her tweet.Pooja tweeted, "And then the hyenas come out to offer solace disguised in the garb of co-stars & supposed friends. What drives them I wonder? Inherent self-loathing or guilt at their own compulsive capacity to indulge in loose talk? Either way,forgive them Lord for they know not what they say."Earlier in the day, Pooja shielded Alia from Rangoli, who took to social media on Tuesday to criticize her. Pooja replied to Rangoli's statement writing, "There will always be haters. And the more you grow the more they hate; the more they hate the more you grow."The matter is heating up by the day, while Alia's Kalank has just made way on screen.Some reports are connecting Pooja's tweet with Randeep Hooda who had come in support of Alia when Rangoli made remarks about her 'British passport.' However, she hasn't mentioned any name.It's surprising because Pooja directed Randeep in her debut directorial Jism 2. Her sister Alia has also worked with Randeep in Highway.