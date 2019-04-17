English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Is Pooja Bhatt Pointing to Any Bollywood Actor in Her Tweet?
Pooja Bhatt has put out a tweet that seems to be talking about somebody, but she hasn't mentioned any name.
A file photo of Pooja Bhatt. (Yogen Shah)
Loading...
Bollywood actor Pooja Bhatt has made the world of Twitter sit and take notice of her cryptic tweet. Her post on Wednesday has made many wonder about the subject or person of her tweet.
Pooja tweeted, "And then the hyenas come out to offer solace disguised in the garb of co-stars & supposed friends. What drives them I wonder? Inherent self-loathing or guilt at their own compulsive capacity to indulge in loose talk? Either way,forgive them Lord for they know not what they say."
Earlier in the day, Pooja shielded Alia from Rangoli, who took to social media on Tuesday to criticize her. Pooja replied to Rangoli's statement writing, "There will always be haters. And the more you grow the more they hate; the more they hate the more you grow."
The matter is heating up by the day, while Alia's Kalank has just made way on screen.
Some reports are connecting Pooja's tweet with Randeep Hooda who had come in support of Alia when Rangoli made remarks about her 'British passport.' However, she hasn't mentioned any name.
It's surprising because Pooja directed Randeep in her debut directorial Jism 2. Her sister Alia has also worked with Randeep in Highway.
Also Read: Soni Razdan in Now-deleted Tweet Says 'Mahesh Bhatt Gave Kangana a Break', Rangoli Hits Back
Follow @News18Movies for more
Pooja tweeted, "And then the hyenas come out to offer solace disguised in the garb of co-stars & supposed friends. What drives them I wonder? Inherent self-loathing or guilt at their own compulsive capacity to indulge in loose talk? Either way,forgive them Lord for they know not what they say."
And then the hyenas come out to offer solace disguised in the garb of co-stars & supposed friends. What drives them I wonder? Inherent self-loathing or guilt at their own compulsive capacity to indulge in loose talk? Either way,forgive them Lord for they know not what they say.— Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) April 17, 2019
Earlier in the day, Pooja shielded Alia from Rangoli, who took to social media on Tuesday to criticize her. Pooja replied to Rangoli's statement writing, "There will always be haters. And the more you grow the more they hate; the more they hate the more you grow."
There will always be haters. And the more you grow the more they hate; the more they hate the more you grow.— Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) April 16, 2019
The matter is heating up by the day, while Alia's Kalank has just made way on screen.
Some reports are connecting Pooja's tweet with Randeep Hooda who had come in support of Alia when Rangoli made remarks about her 'British passport.' However, she hasn't mentioned any name.
It's surprising because Pooja directed Randeep in her debut directorial Jism 2. Her sister Alia has also worked with Randeep in Highway.
Also Read: Soni Razdan in Now-deleted Tweet Says 'Mahesh Bhatt Gave Kangana a Break', Rangoli Hits Back
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amazon Echo Show Review: Alexa Gets a Display, And This Could be Start of Something Amazing
- Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner: Used to Think About Suicide when I was Younger
- Indians are Desperately Googling 'How to Download TikTok' After App Gets Banned
- Ambati Rayudu's 'Spectacular' Response to World Cup Exclusion Leaves Twitter Gasping for Air
- TikTok is No Longer Available on App Stores, Twitter Comes up With Memes and Mockery
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results