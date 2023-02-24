Marathi actress Prajaktta Mali always makes headlines with her acting skills or social media presence. Recently, she appeared in a chat show, Patla Tar Ghya, with Jayanti Waghdhare. For those of you who don’t know, she is the female crush of the actress Rutuja Bagwe. Yes, you read it right. Planet Marathi OTT has shared a promo video that shows the same. Jayanti, in the video, can be heard revealing that Rujuta has claimed that Prajaktta is her crush. In addition, she can be heard saying that Rujuta has spilled beans in front of the whole world and that she would like Prajaktta to be her “lesbian” partner.

While posting the video, the caption read in Marathi, “After doing a web series of Planet Marathi, now if Rituja Bagwe and Prajaktta Mali are going to play then take it! ‘Talk it to Jayanti Wagdhare if you agree’ featuring Prajaktta Mali and Rituja Bagwe. Watch new episodes only on Planet Marathi OTT!”

Talking about Prajaktta Mali, the actress is quite popular in the Marathi entertainment industry. She began her career in 2011 and has since appeared in a variety of television shows and films. With her acting abilities, the actress has amassed a massive fan base. She frequently updates fans on her whereabouts on social media to keep them up to date on her personal and professional life. Prajaktta is a businesswoman in addition to an actress.

Prajaktta recently launched her jewellery line called Prajaktta Raj. MNS chief Raj Thackeray, among other prominent figures, attended the launch of the much-discussed jewellery line. Prajaktta recently attended the inaugural function of Vidarbha’s famous Brahmapuri Mahotsava. Sonu Sood was also in attendance. After meeting the Bollywood actor, Prajaktta shared a few photos from the event and revealed that Sonu liked the design of her necklace.

On the other professional front, Prajaktta ‘s most recent appearance was in the Marathi-language thriller film Y. Nitin Bansode, Mukta Bhave, and Omkar Govardhan played pivotal roles in the film, which Ajit Wadikar directed. Nandu Madhav, Sandeep Pathak, Rohit Kokate, and Suhas Sirsat played supporting roles. Its plot revolves around four stories that are intertwined.

