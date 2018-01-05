English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Is Prateik Babbar Getting Engaged to Girlfriend Sanya Sagar On January 22?
On the professional front, the actor will next be seen in Baaghi 2 alongside Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani.
Image: Instagram/ Prateik Babbar official
Prateik Babbar, son of Smita Patil and Raj Babbar, is reportedly getting hitched on January 22 in the city of Lucknow.
The actor, who is known for his films like Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Naa and Ek Deewana Tha, is getting engaged to long-time girlfriend Sanya Sagar. According to a report in Bombay Times, the engagement ceremony will only have family members and close friends in attendance as Prateik wanted to stay from the media glare unless it's related to his films.
A source has been quoted as saying, "The engagement will be a close-knit affair. Their families are tight-lipped about it, as Prateik wants to go a little easy and stay away from the limelight unless it's work-related. While they have decided to get engaged in Lucknow, the date is subject to change as the families are yet to finalise a few things."
