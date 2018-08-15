English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
'Is Priyanka Chopra Flashing Her Engagement Ring From Nick Jonas in This Selfie?' The Internet Wonders
Priyanka Chopra's engagement rumours have swept the Internet once again as her picture with Raveena Tandon, from Manish Malhotra's party has gone viral.
Image courtesy: Instagram/Raveena Tandon
Loading...
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been taking the Internet by storm with constant rumours of their affair, engagement, and of course, their regular social media PDA. Late last month, People magazine confirmed that Nick had popped the question to Priyanka during their trip to London when the actress celebrated her 36th birthday.
Her engagement rumours have swept the Internet once again as the Quantico star's picture with Raveena Tandon, from Manish Malhotra's party has gone viral. In the selfie, posted by Raveena on her official Instagram, Priyanka can be seen flaunting a massive diamond ring.
"Peecee and I getting our pouts in order!" Raveena captioned the image that gave the Internet a reason to debate whether PeeCee is engaged to the American singer.
While one user commented, "Finally engaged," another said, "Wait, is that your engagement ring?"
Last week, when Priyanka was spotted at the Mumbai airport she attempted to hide her ring by shoving it in her pocket.
As per the report in People, Nick closed down a Tiffany store in New York City in order to buy an engagement ring for her lady love.
Even though multiple publications have claimed that the two are engaged, neither Priyanka nor Nick has actually confirmed their engagement.
Nick and Priyanka stayed in touch after hitting it off last year at the 2017 Met Gala. In June, Nick also took Priyanka as his date to his cousin's wedding in Atlantic City, New Jersey in June. Later that month, the two travelled together to India to meet Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra.
Also Watch
Her engagement rumours have swept the Internet once again as the Quantico star's picture with Raveena Tandon, from Manish Malhotra's party has gone viral. In the selfie, posted by Raveena on her official Instagram, Priyanka can be seen flaunting a massive diamond ring.
"Peecee and I getting our pouts in order!" Raveena captioned the image that gave the Internet a reason to debate whether PeeCee is engaged to the American singer.
While one user commented, "Finally engaged," another said, "Wait, is that your engagement ring?"
Last week, when Priyanka was spotted at the Mumbai airport she attempted to hide her ring by shoving it in her pocket.
As per the report in People, Nick closed down a Tiffany store in New York City in order to buy an engagement ring for her lady love.
Even though multiple publications have claimed that the two are engaged, neither Priyanka nor Nick has actually confirmed their engagement.
Nick and Priyanka stayed in touch after hitting it off last year at the 2017 Met Gala. In June, Nick also took Priyanka as his date to his cousin's wedding in Atlantic City, New Jersey in June. Later that month, the two travelled together to India to meet Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra.
Also Watch
-
Independence Day Flashback: Dispelling Myths Around the National Anthem
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
-
Saturday 28 July , 2018
Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Independence Day Flashback: Dispelling Myths Around the National Anthem
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
Monday 13 August , 2018 Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
Saturday 28 July , 2018 Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Gold Review: Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy Give Fans the Perfect Independence Day Gift
- After Gold Coast Heartbreak, Sakshi Malik Eyes Strong Show in Jakarta
- 'Brightest Star' Mary Kom Inspiring Sarjubala Devi For Boxing Glory at Asian Games
- JioPhone to Get Facebook, YouTube, Google Maps Starting August 15
- Independence Day 2018 : The Unheard Full Version Of Jana Gana Mana
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...