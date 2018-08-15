GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
Independence Day India | News18.com
»
1-min read

'Is Priyanka Chopra Flashing Her Engagement Ring From Nick Jonas in This Selfie?' The Internet Wonders

Priyanka Chopra's engagement rumours have swept the Internet once again as her picture with Raveena Tandon, from Manish Malhotra's party has gone viral.

News18.com

Updated:August 15, 2018, 3:52 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'Is Priyanka Chopra Flashing Her Engagement Ring From Nick Jonas in This Selfie?' The Internet Wonders
Image courtesy: Instagram/Raveena Tandon
Loading...
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been taking the Internet by storm with constant rumours of their affair, engagement, and of course, their regular social media PDA. Late last month, People magazine confirmed that Nick had popped the question to Priyanka during their trip to London when the actress celebrated her 36th birthday.

Her engagement rumours have swept the Internet once again as the Quantico star's picture with Raveena Tandon, from Manish Malhotra's party has gone viral. In the selfie, posted by Raveena on her official Instagram, Priyanka can be seen flaunting a massive diamond ring.

"Peecee and I getting our pouts in order!" Raveena captioned the image that gave the Internet a reason to debate whether PeeCee is engaged to the American singer.

Peecee and I getting our pouts in order ! 😂

A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon) on



While one user commented, "Finally engaged," another said, "Wait, is that your engagement ring?"

Last week, when Priyanka was spotted at the Mumbai airport she attempted to hide her ring by shoving it in her pocket.

As per the report in People, Nick closed down a Tiffany store in New York City in order to buy an engagement ring for her lady love.

Even though multiple publications have claimed that the two are engaged, neither Priyanka nor Nick has actually confirmed their engagement.

Nick and Priyanka stayed in touch after hitting it off last year at the 2017 Met Gala. In June, Nick also took Priyanka as his date to his cousin's wedding in Atlantic City, New Jersey in June. Later that month, the two travelled together to India to meet Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra.

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: PM Modi’s Complete Independence Day Speech

Watch: PM Modi’s Complete Independence Day Speech

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...