GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Is Priyanka Chopra Flying Down to India With Rumoured Boyfriend Nick Jonas, Again?

Priyanka Chopra will reportedly be returning to India later this month for the shooting of Bharat. And her rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas is expected to accompany her, again.

News18.com

Updated:July 2, 2018, 1:27 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Is Priyanka Chopra Flying Down to India With Rumoured Boyfriend Nick Jonas, Again?
Image courtesy: Viral Bhayani
There is some excellent news for "Nickyanka" fans out there as Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have plans of coming back to India very soon. The Quantico star, who is currently chilling with her 'favourite man' Nick in Brazil, will reportedly return to India later this month.

A report in Pinkvilla claims that Priyanka will be in India in the second week of July to start shooting for her upcoming film Bharat opposite Salman Khan. The report also states that Nick will accompany Priyanka for a short period, post which he’ll head back to the US.

"Priyanka will fly down here again in the second week of July to start the shoot for 'Bharat'. Nick is trying to wrap up his other work commitments as early as possible to be with his ladylove. PC is expected to shoot till mid-September, so, in between, the 'Anywhere' singer is expected to pay her a visit," a source was quoted as saying.

After a series of flirtatious comments on each other's Instagram posts, the couple made their relationship official during their recent trip to India, where the two met Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra and family members over dinner.

Priyanka also accompanied Nick to his concert at VillaMix festival, where the American singer performed alongside a slew of acts like Shawn Mendes and Jorge & Mateu.

Take a look at a few pictures of Priyanka gushing over Nick at his gig:

Aww! Priyanka in Brazil for nick’s performance. #priyankachopra

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Fan Page ❤︎ (@pcourheartbeat) on





More photos/ In supporting her man☺️ #priyankachopra

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Fan Page ❤︎ (@pcourheartbeat) on

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery