Is Priyanka Chopra's Brother's Wedding Cancelled? Bride-to-be Deletes Roka Pics From Instagram

Before Priyanka Chopra flew to Las Vegas to cheer for the Jonas Brothers at the Billboard Music Awards, she was in India for the wedding of her brother Siddharth. Unfortunately, the wedding was postponed because bride-to-be Ishittaa Kumar had to undergo an emergency surgery. But latest posts on social media suggest that the wedding might have been called off for good.Ishittaa had posted a picture from the hospital a week ago, stating, "Recovering from surgery. Very painful but glad it's over."On Thursday, she posted a smiling picture of herself at a bar, with the caption, "Cheers to new beginnings. With a goodbye kiss to beautiful endings."Speculation that Ishittaa is probably hinting at breakup with Siddharth was further fuelled by the comments her parents dropped on the post. Her mother, Nidhi Kumar said, "Close old book and write a new story", while her father wrote, "We are with you; Feel the expanse of the universe and be the star you were born to be."Ishittaa had earlier shared pictures of her bridal shower with the caption, "Last night was so much fun. Thank you for making it so special. Can't believe it I'm getting married." Those, alongwith pictures of the roka, are missing from her Instagram page.Priyanka had attended Siddharth and Ishittaa's roka in February and had welcomed her into the family. She had posted their picture with the caption, "So proud of my baby brother. Ishita welcome to the family...you are so beautiful together... I wish you both the best for the future! Happy Roka!! @ishittaakumar @siddharthchopra89."This was Siddharth's second engagement, reported Mumbai Mirror . In October 2014, Siddharth had got engaged to longtime girlfriend Kanika Mathur. The couple was to marry in Feb 2015, in Goa. A status on Siddharth's Facebook page on Dec 4, 2014 read, "Wedding plans. Early Morning flight to Goa." But in the new year, he put up another post to say, "Single. Ready to mingle. Go Goa Gone. Wish everyone a very happy 2015."