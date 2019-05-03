English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Is Priyanka Chopra's Brother's Wedding Cancelled? Bride-to-be Deletes Roka Pics From Instagram
Ishittaa Kumar, who was set to marry Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth, hints at a possible breakup after deleting roka pictures from Instagram.
Image: Instagram
Loading...
Before Priyanka Chopra flew to Las Vegas to cheer for the Jonas Brothers at the Billboard Music Awards, she was in India for the wedding of her brother Siddharth. Unfortunately, the wedding was postponed because bride-to-be Ishittaa Kumar had to undergo an emergency surgery. But latest posts on social media suggest that the wedding might have been called off for good.
Ishittaa had posted a picture from the hospital a week ago, stating, "Recovering from surgery. Very painful but glad it's over."
On Thursday, she posted a smiling picture of herself at a bar, with the caption, "Cheers to new beginnings. With a goodbye kiss to beautiful endings."
Speculation that Ishittaa is probably hinting at breakup with Siddharth was further fuelled by the comments her parents dropped on the post. Her mother, Nidhi Kumar said, "Close old book and write a new story", while her father wrote, "We are with you; Feel the expanse of the universe and be the star you were born to be."
Ishittaa had earlier shared pictures of her bridal shower with the caption, "Last night was so much fun. Thank you for making it so special. Can't believe it I'm getting married." Those, alongwith pictures of the roka, are missing from her Instagram page.
Priyanka had attended Siddharth and Ishittaa's roka in February and had welcomed her into the family. She had posted their picture with the caption, "So proud of my baby brother. Ishita welcome to the family...you are so beautiful together... I wish you both the best for the future! Happy Roka!! @ishittaakumar @siddharthchopra89."
This was Siddharth's second engagement, reported Mumbai Mirror. In October 2014, Siddharth had got engaged to longtime girlfriend Kanika Mathur. The couple was to marry in Feb 2015, in Goa. A status on Siddharth's Facebook page on Dec 4, 2014 read, "Wedding plans. Early Morning flight to Goa." But in the new year, he put up another post to say, "Single. Ready to mingle. Go Goa Gone. Wish everyone a very happy 2015."
Follow @News18Movies for more
Ishittaa had posted a picture from the hospital a week ago, stating, "Recovering from surgery. Very painful but glad it's over."
On Thursday, she posted a smiling picture of herself at a bar, with the caption, "Cheers to new beginnings. With a goodbye kiss to beautiful endings."
Speculation that Ishittaa is probably hinting at breakup with Siddharth was further fuelled by the comments her parents dropped on the post. Her mother, Nidhi Kumar said, "Close old book and write a new story", while her father wrote, "We are with you; Feel the expanse of the universe and be the star you were born to be."
Ishittaa had earlier shared pictures of her bridal shower with the caption, "Last night was so much fun. Thank you for making it so special. Can't believe it I'm getting married." Those, alongwith pictures of the roka, are missing from her Instagram page.
Priyanka had attended Siddharth and Ishittaa's roka in February and had welcomed her into the family. She had posted their picture with the caption, "So proud of my baby brother. Ishita welcome to the family...you are so beautiful together... I wish you both the best for the future! Happy Roka!! @ishittaakumar @siddharthchopra89."
This was Siddharth's second engagement, reported Mumbai Mirror. In October 2014, Siddharth had got engaged to longtime girlfriend Kanika Mathur. The couple was to marry in Feb 2015, in Goa. A status on Siddharth's Facebook page on Dec 4, 2014 read, "Wedding plans. Early Morning flight to Goa." But in the new year, he put up another post to say, "Single. Ready to mingle. Go Goa Gone. Wish everyone a very happy 2015."
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra is a Cute Bridesmaid With Floral Headband at Sophie Turner's Wedding, Watch Video
- Fuel, Interest Cost Dent April Auto Sales; Honda Only Carmaker to Register Growth
- PUBG Pro Player Proposes to Girlfriend During PUBG Europe League, And She Said Yes: Watch Video
- Afridi's ‘Real’ Age in His Autobiography Could Be a Question in Next Year’s CBSE Papers
- Afghan Fan Recreates ICC Cricket World Cup Trophy With Grass, Stumps the Internet
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results