Is Quentin Tarantino Serious About Not Making Any Films After Once Upon a Time in Hollywood?

Quentin Tarantino revealed in an interview with an international publication that he might stop making films after 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.'

News18.com

Updated:July 3, 2019, 2:45 PM IST
Is Quentin Tarantino Serious About Not Making Any Films After Once Upon a Time in Hollywood?
Image of Quentin Tarantino, courtesy of Instagram
While fans eagerly await the release of Quentin Tarantino's much-hyped ninth film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie in lead roles, the auteur had another shocking announcement up his sleeve. The 56-year-old director claimed during an interview with GQ Australia that he has "come to the end of the road" while referring to making theatrical movies.

He further explained that he might quit directing after ten films, as he thinks he has given all he has to the movies and would rather involve himself on "creative" projects in other mediums.

In the interview, was quoted by people.com as saying, "I think when it comes to theatrical movies, I’ve come to the end of the road. I see myself writing books and starting to write theatre, so I’ll still be creative. I just think I’ve given all I have to give to movies."

Tarantino further added that if Once Upon a Time in Hollywood does really well post release he might stop making films after that. In this regard he said, "Maybe I’ll stop right now! Maybe I’ll stop while I’m ahead. We’ll see."

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is a period-drama that will follow the story of a Hollywood star Rick Dalton (played by DiCaprio) and his stunt-double Cliff Booth (played by Pitt) as they find themselves embroiled in the Charles Manson's killings of 1969.

The film hits theatres in India on August 9 this year.

