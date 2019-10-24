Is Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai a Follow-up to Tere Naam or Wanted? Salman Khan Finally Answers

After Dabangg 3, which is set to hit the theatres this December, Salman Khan will next be seen in yet another action-packed film, Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai, releasing next year on Eid. The actor will take on the role of a “half good fully mad” man in the film.

The actor recently shared a one-minute motion poster with its first half featuring him as cop Chulbul Pandey of Dabangg 3, while the second half begins with music of Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai playing on a montage of his pictures that show him posing with a gun in his hand.

The new film's announcement led to speculation that it might be connected to one of Salman's previous films-- Tere Naam or Wanted, in which he played characters called Radhe. At the trailer launch of Dabangg 3 on Wednesday, the actor finally cleared the air once and for all.

Addressing the reports, Salman confirmed that Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai would be a fresh story and not a reboot of Wanted or Tere Naam.

“The name Radhe was actually in Tere Naam and later we used it in Wanted. But this is a completely different film. It has got nothing to do with Wanted. If we go in that format, toh yeh Wanted ka baap hai. Had we announced Radhe on its own, then it would have gone like 'Radhe... Radhe'. We announced it in a way that Dabangg comes first then it ends with Radhe," Salman said.

To be produced by Sohail Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films, Radhe marks Salman's third collaboration with choreographer and filmmaker Prabhu Deva, who previously directed the actor in Wanted. Dabangg 3 has also been helmed by him.

Salman had earlier booked Eid for Sanjay Leela Bhansali film Inshallah, which was later shelved.

Meanwhile, Dabangg 3 will arrive in cinemas on December 20 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. Along with Salman, the film marks the return of Sonakshi Sinha as Rajjo and Arbaaz Khan as Makkhi. Saiee Manjrekar, the daughter of veteran actor-director Mahesh Manjrekar, makes her Bollywood debut with the film, while Kannada superstar Sudeep plays the main antagonist Balli.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.