Is Rahul Vaidya Inviting Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla to His Wedding with Disha Parmar?

After endless months of planning and uncertainty due to Covid-19, singer Rahul Vaidya and actress Disha Parmar are finally getting married on July 16. Rahul had declared his love for Disha on Bigg Boss 14. He once again proposed marriage to her on Valentine’s Day during the reality show and the actress said yes. Rahul’s close friends Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin, who he met on Bigg Boss 14, will reportedly do a special dance performance on the singer’s special day. However, when Rahul was asked if his other co-contestants Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla were also invited to the wedding, he seemingly gave a diplomatic response.

“There’s a lot of restictions right now. But honestly, I really want to invite everyone. There are so many friends from Khatron Ke Khiladi as well who I really want to invite for the ceremony but then how many can you really call in an intimate 50 people wedding. Also, I have my own relatives who have been waiting to witness this moment for a long time. My mama ji, mami, nani, chachi are all coming for the wedding. I’m still managing to call some more people somehow and still making the guest list, so please bless both of us," Rahul said at the press meet of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

For the unversed, Rahul and Rubina were often at loggerheads with each other during Bigg Boss 14. Their incessant arguments on the reality show eventually led to Rahul’s major showdown with Rubina’s husband, Abhinav, who is also one of the contestants in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

However, it seems all is well between Rahul and Abhinav now as the former said that their bond improved a lot while shooting for the stunt-based reality show in Cape Town. Recalling one funny incident with Abhinav in Cape Town, Rahul shared, “Ek aisa stunt hua hai jisey dekh kar Rubina ko bahut takleef hogi (There’s one stunt in the show which is going to hurt Rubina a lot). Aur jitni takleef Rubina ko hogi utni hi takleef Disha ko bhi hogi (Disha will be hurt as much as Rubina)," said Rahul as he indirectly gave a hint about the stunt by making a kissing gesture with his hands.

Meanwhile, talking about his travelling plans with Disha post wedding, Rahul said, “I really want to fly somewhere. But then it’s become really difficult to travel nowadays, given the current situation. So, I think I will go to Lonavala only."

