Tamil serials are being made on a high budget and are shot elaborately like movies. Doing it for creative purposes makes sense, but a few serials are starting to make their serials look a lot like hit movies. Even the plot lines of these serials mirror the story of hit Tamil films. Promotional videos of serials like Bharathi Kannamma trended because of the same reason. Now recently, Vijay TV’s hit serial Raja Rani 2 is going viral as its action sequence gives Kantara vibes.

Tamil films have tight storylines and intense acting and this has motivated the television industry to seek motivation from the plots of the movies. Pandian Stores is based on the story of Anandham. Now, Vijay TV’s one of the major hit serials Raja Rani led by Alya Manasa and Sanjeev Karthik among others is trending because its action sequence reminds of Rishab Shetty’s Kantara.

The promo shared by the makers today showed the lead actors getting kidnapped by villains. The hero gets beaten and falls unconscious. The scene cuts to Goddess Kali being worshipped. The hero wakes up and chases the villain. The scene has a resemblance to a scene from the Kantara movie when Rishab Shetty’s character Shiva shouts before beating up the villain in a frenzy.

The caption when translated to English reads, “The incident is going to be bad. Raja Rani- Monday to Friday at 7 PM on Namma Vijay TV." Check out the video here-

A user reacted to the video and when translated to English it read, “Hey Vijay TV, I never come to your serial page. But everywhere I go Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube, this blackness is being dragged and promoted”.

Another user took a dig at the makers and wrote, “Serial Plot - SuryaVamsam - last one-month Jaihindh (Script & scenes) - This week Kantara - Next week."

Serial Plot - SuryaVamsam - last one month Jaihindh (Script & scenes) - This week Kantara - Next weekIthe director tha Bharathi kannamma la Beast concept ah include pannathu Ennagada ithella.. mudiyala — Mohanraj Mangalasamy (@Mohanraj_Mangal) January 30, 2023

The serial Raja Rani 2 is the Tamil remake of the Hindi serial Diya Aur Baati Hum with Deepika Singh and Anas Rashid. The story is about a halwai or a confectioner who marries Sandhya, an IPS officer. The Tamil version shows Saravanan supporting his wife to achieve her dreams.

On the other hand, Rishab Shetty’s Kantara movie revolves around old traditions, generational conflict and concerns about protecting tribal land.

Read all the Latest Movies News here